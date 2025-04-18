Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.71, but opened at $69.18. Vertiv shares last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 1,139,475 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day moving average is $108.68.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

