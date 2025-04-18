The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.97.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 670.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1,111.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

