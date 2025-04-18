Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF) Short Interest Update

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:TLPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,174,100 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 1,541,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 194.1 days.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS TLPPF opened at $16.46 on Friday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.
Telix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
