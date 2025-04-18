Coty (NYSE:COTY) Lowered to “Market Perform” Rating by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. Coty has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 270.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 406.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,373 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Coty by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,912,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

