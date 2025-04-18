SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SBFG traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.71. 20,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,642. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 325.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SB Financial Group by 1,991.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 560,646 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.