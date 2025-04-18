SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
SB Financial Group Price Performance
SBFG traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.71. 20,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,642. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SB Financial Group
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.