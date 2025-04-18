H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CEO Sells 53,810 Shares

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 53,810 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $3,405,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,458,311.20. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.03. 2,141,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,963. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 194,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

