iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 12,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

iFabric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$31.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.94.

About iFabric

(Get Free Report)

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intimate Apparel, Intelligent Fabrics, and Other. The Intimate Apparel segment designs, purchases, and distributes intimate apparel comprising a range of specialty bras, including patented reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products, as well as distributes a range of apparel accessories under the Coconut Grove Intimates trade name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.