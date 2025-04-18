Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Trading Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 95,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Silver One Resources Trading Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

