Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter worth $1,748,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,317,000.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). GlobalFoundries had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.85.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

