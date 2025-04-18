Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Stock Price Down 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.19. 713,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 526,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$304.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 44.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

