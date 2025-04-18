Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Up 63.2% – Still a Buy?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) rose 63.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 777,935,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 967% from the average daily volume of 72,880,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Up 63.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
