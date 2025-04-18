EAM Investors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Miller Industries worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,132,000 after purchasing an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 248,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Miller Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Miller Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $9,366,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

MLR opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $460.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.11.

Miller Industries Increases Dividend

About Miller Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

