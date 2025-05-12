Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,271 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.50% of Packaging Co. of America worth $101,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.60.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $181.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

