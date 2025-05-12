Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $102,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $180.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.97.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.10.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

