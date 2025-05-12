100,000 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298,912 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557,888 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vale by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,995,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775,590 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Vale by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vale by 6,547.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,782,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,481 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vale’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Vale from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

