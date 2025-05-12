Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031,722 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.62% of Kimco Realty worth $97,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after buying an additional 231,606 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

