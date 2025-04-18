NewEdge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $118.14 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

