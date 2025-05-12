Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Purchases 100 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises 0.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $544,937,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,223,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,978,000 after acquiring an additional 891,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $203,068,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,647,000 after acquiring an additional 506,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,016,000 after acquiring an additional 373,429 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $375.00 target price on Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.35.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PWR opened at $326.00 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

