DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 500 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WFG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 0.1%

WFG opened at $74.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $69.48 and a twelve month high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -752.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.40.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

