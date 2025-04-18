EAM Investors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Sangamo Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMO. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,592.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 325,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 313,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 272,123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 145,400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

