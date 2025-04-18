Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Perpetua Resources worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Perpetua Resources by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Robert Alan Dean bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,200. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,230 shares of company stock valued at $166,582 and sold 53,110 shares valued at $516,398. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

PPTA stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $928.51 million, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 0.12. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Perpetua Resources from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Perpetua Resources from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Perpetua Resources Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

