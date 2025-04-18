Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 105 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at about $6,250,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,135,000 after purchasing an additional 501,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $261,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,233,117.60. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $181.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 671.26 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.13 and a 200 day moving average of $176.17. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. FBN Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.88.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

