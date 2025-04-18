Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $147.46.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

