Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $456,880,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,009,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $309,434,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,672,000 after purchasing an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.