Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Up 64.8% in March

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 64.8% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of BNTGY stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Brenntag has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTGY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

