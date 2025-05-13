Moore Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Posted by on May 13th, 2025

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEFree Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,292 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.35% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,843,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,566,000 after buying an additional 589,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,323,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after buying an additional 495,325 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,557,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 130,807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 358.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 106,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,081,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $812.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ivanhoe Electric

Insider Transactions at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 730,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,137.28. This represents a 7.34% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This trade represents a 76.80% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $434,350. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.