Meros Investment Management LP Invests $102,000 in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude Trading Up 12.5%

Amplitude stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMPL shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Insider Transactions at Amplitude

In other news, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,868.85. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

