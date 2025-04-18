Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,956 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 185.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

