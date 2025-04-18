Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,797,000 after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $5,361,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 223,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $59.83 and a twelve month high of $91.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.78.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

