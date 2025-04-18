Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,920 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 153,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,948,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $887,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $352.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.