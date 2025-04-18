Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Cencora by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $296.65.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $1,211,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,197.76. This trade represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

