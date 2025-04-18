Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $483.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $520.25 and its 200 day moving average is $535.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.