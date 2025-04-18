accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
accesso Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of LOQPF remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.47.
accesso Technology Group Company Profile
