accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

accesso Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of LOQPF remained flat at $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

