462,998 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Bought by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 462,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,659,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.19% of Range Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,678 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

