Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $19.21 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,962 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Moelis & Company worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MC. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,149,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,855,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $184,437.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,762. This represents a 26.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,282 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $94,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,798. This trade represents a 51.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,017. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of MC stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.79. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 38.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

