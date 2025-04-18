Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,713,000 after buying an additional 476,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,165,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 764,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 216,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,707 shares during the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

