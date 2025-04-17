World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,926 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of World Kinect worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

