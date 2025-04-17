Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hexcel from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 17,011 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 59.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 65,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $7,854,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

