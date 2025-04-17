Raymond James Cuts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $162.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.95 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,552.70. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.9% during the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 784.3% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.