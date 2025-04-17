360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 2,000 Shares

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.82 ($3.71) per share, with a total value of A$11,640.00 ($7,414.01).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 9th, Tony Pitt purchased 1,500 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.85 ($3.73) per share, with a total value of A$8,775.00 ($5,589.17).
  • On Friday, February 21st, Tony Pitt acquired 10,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.88 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($37,452.23).

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $33.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

About 360 Capital Mortgage REIT

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

