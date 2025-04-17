JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target to $10.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Trading Down 3.9 %

LUCK opened at $8.33 on Monday. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -832.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,200.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Alan Young acquired 3,685 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $703,254.99. The trade was a 5.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,981.68. This trade represents a 77.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,163 shares of company stock worth $62,213. 79.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

