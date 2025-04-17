The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target to $124.00

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Capital cut shares of Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.26.

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96. Reddit has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. Equities analysts expect that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reddit

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total transaction of $2,827,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares in the company, valued at $124,083,012.24. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 92,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.35, for a total transaction of $14,523,247.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,095,407.35. This represents a 44.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $81,169,862.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit during the first quarter worth $559,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter worth about $996,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

