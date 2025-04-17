Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.90.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $67.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. Ventas has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ventas Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.
About Ventas
Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.
Featured Articles
