Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,542 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,637,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $77,944,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $52,094,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $17,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,536,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,273,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 5,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $495,578.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,129.56. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $103.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $78.53 and a 52 week high of $104.55.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 15.25%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

