Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.29 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $160.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

