REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Lowered to “Underweight” Rating by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.
REV Group Stock Performance
NYSE REVG opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.04.
REV Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.
Institutional Trading of REV Group
REV Group Company Profile
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
