Insider Buying: RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) Insider Acquires £2,427.36 in Stock

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) insider Lachlan Smith bought 20,228 shares of RUA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,427.36 ($3,215.90).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of RUA stock opened at GBX 11.61 ($0.15) on Friday. RUA Life Sciences plc has a one year low of GBX 9.89 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of £7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.85.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

The RUA Life Sciences group was created in April 2020 when AorTech International plc acquired RUA Medical Devices Ltd to create a fully formed medical device business. RUA Life Sciences is the holding company of the group trading through four businesses all exploiting the group’s polymer technology. Our vision is to improve the lives of millions of patients by improving and enabling medical devices with Elast-EonTM, the worlds leading long term implantable polyurethane.

