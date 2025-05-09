Insider Buying: RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA) Insider Acquires £2,427.36 in Stock

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) insider Lachlan Smith bought 20,228 shares of RUA Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £2,427.36 ($3,215.90).
RUA Life Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of RUA stock opened at GBX 11.61 ($0.15) on Friday. RUA Life Sciences plc has a one year low of GBX 9.89 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of £7.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.85.
RUA Life Sciences Company Profile
