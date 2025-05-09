Joseph (Joe) Michael Gruttadauria Purchases 20,000 Shares of Fadel Partners, Inc. (LON:FADL) Stock

Fadel Partners, Inc. (LON:FADL – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Joe) Michael Gruttadauria acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,547.96).

Fadel Partners Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of Fadel Partners stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.06) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.18 million and a P/E ratio of -533.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.90. Fadel Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.28 ($1.87).

Fadel Partners Company Profile

FADEL is a leading developer of cloud-based brand compliance and rights and royalty management software, working with some of the world’s leading licensors and licensees across media, entertainment, publishing, consumer brands and hi-tech/gaming companies.

The use of FADEL’s products spans across (1) marketers and advertisers to accelerate campaign creation, eliminate content misuse and maximise asset reuse, (2) finance teams to generate and precisely manage royalty calculations, statements and audit reports and (3) licensing professionals to identify licensing violations, optimise revenue and avoid over/under royalty payments.

FADEL has two solutions, being IPM Suite (rights and royalty management for publishers and licensing) and Brand Vision (an integrated platform for Brand Compliance and Monitoring that includes Content Services, Digital Rights Management, AI Powered Content Tracking, a Brand Monitor, and 100 million Ready-to-License Images).

The Group’s main country of operation is the United States, where it is headquartered in New York, with further operations in the UK, France, Lebanon, and India.

