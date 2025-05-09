Insider Selling: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sells £750,855.18 in Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Sally Johnson sold 63,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,174 ($15.55), for a total value of £750,855.18 ($994,773.69).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.40) on Friday. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 925.20 ($12.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,401 ($18.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.97.

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 62.10 ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pearson had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.83%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.58%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,400 ($18.55) to GBX 1,450 ($19.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

