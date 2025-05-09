Invizyne Technologies Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 12th (NASDAQ:IZTC)

Invizyne Technologies’ (NASDAQ:IZTC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 12th. Invizyne Technologies had issued 1,875,000 shares in its public offering on November 13th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Invizyne Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Invizyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Invizyne Technologies stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.32. Invizyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invizyne Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IZTC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Invizyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invizyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invizyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000.

Invizyne Technologies Company Profile

Invizyne Technologies Inc is a cell-free enzyme-based biomanufacturing technology company. It redefining biomanufacturing by leveraging cell-free, multi-step, enzyme-based systems to efficiently transform natural or renewable resources into highly sought after biochemicals. Invizyne Technologies Inc is based in Monrovia, CA.

